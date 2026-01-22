Mexico will continue sending oil to Cuba,Sheinbaum says

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reaffirmed Wednesday that her country will continue sending oil to Cuba despite pressures tied to a US blockade, underscoring the move as "an act of solidarity" with the Cuban people.

Sheinbaum made the remarks during a news conference, saying the volume of oil shipments is small relative to Mexico's total production and is aimed at helping Cuba amid difficult conditions, according to reports.

"If Mexico can help create better conditions for Cuba, we will always be there," she said, characterizing the relationship as one with the Cuban people during "very difficult circumstances."

Sheinbaum noted that successive Mexican governments have historically maintained supportive ties with Cuba, particularly in the face of economic hardship linked to long-standing US sanctions.

"When there is an extreme blockade, people are living through hardship, so Mexico has always been supportive," she said, adding that fuel shipments have been carried out through contracts and as humanitarian aid.

The president's comments come amid heightened geopolitical tensions after US President Donald Trump said Cuba would no longer receive oil or financial support from Venezuela, the island nation's traditional supplier, following US military actions that disrupted Venezuelan exports.





