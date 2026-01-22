Mall fire death toll in Pakistan’s Karachi tops 60

The death toll from a massive fire at a major shopping mall in Pakistan's commercial capital of Karachi has climbed past 60, officials said Wednesday, as search and recovery efforts continued for dozens of people still missing.

At least 30 bodies were recovered from a mezzanine-floor shop, Karachi South Deputy Inspector General Syed Asad Raza told the daily Dawn. He said the overall death toll was estimated at 61 following the latest discoveries, adding that the final figure would be confirmed after DNA analysis is completed.

Earlier reports said at least 81 people, including women and children, were missing after the blaze.

The fire broke out Saturday at the Gul Plaza shopping center on MA Jinnah Road, a busy commercial artery in Karachi's historic business district. Flames burned for more than 24 hours before firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control.

Gul Plaza houses around 1,200 shops, including outlets selling clothing, electrical appliances, cosmetics and crockery. Officials said the presence of highly flammable goods contributed to the rapid spread and intensity of the fire.





