Malaysian ex-army chief, wife charged with corruption

A Malaysian ex-army chief and his wife were charged Thursday with money laundering in a case stemming from a sweeping graft probe into military procurement that has also snared other top officers.

Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, 57, and his wife Salwani Anuar, 26, pleaded not guilty over allegations linked to hundreds of thousands of dollars they allegedly received.

The Southeast Asian nation's defence establishment has become the focus of a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) probe, after a series of controversies alleging kick-backs for high-ranking officers.

Hafizuddeain was placed on immediate leave in December, and the MACC opened an investigation that included raids on several companies and the freezing of bank accounts linked to the pair. He retired January 1, 2026.

The probe has also led to the arrest of several other top military officers.

Prosecutors say Hafizuddeain received proceeds from illicit activities totalling 2.122 million ringgit ($524,892) between February 2024 and November last year, which were paid into his bank accounts.

His wife Salwani, is accused of receiving 77,000 ringgit paid into an account belonging to a company she controlled.

Both were released on bail, but ordered to surrender their passports and report to the MACC once a month while the case is pending.

Each count of money laundering is punishable by up to 15 years in jail and a fine of five times the value of the illicit funds or five million ringgit, whichever is higher.

On Friday, Hafizuddeain will face two additional charges in court in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, Salwani will also face an additional charge under the same act in the northeastern state of Terengganu next Monday.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim last week ordered an immediate temporary freeze on all procurement decisions by the police and Malaysian armed forces to ensure full compliance with procedures.

Local media reported the MACC was probing owners of 26 companies linked to the military procurement projects, saying several firms had repeatedly secured high-value contracts between 2023 to 2025.

Separately, former armed forces chief Mohd Nizam Jaafar will be charged on Friday with abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and for illegally accepting gifts, the MACC said on Wednesday.

The MACC added that a probe into two other senior military officers is currently in the "final stage", with investigation papers to be submitted to prosecutors soon for further action.

Anwar this week said Malaysia is to review all other procurements that have been approved and yet to be finalised.