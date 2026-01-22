Fire breaks out at WEF venue while Trump inside: Report

Firefighters work outside the Congress Center during an incident at the 56th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2026. (REUTERS)

A fire alarm was triggered late Wednesday at the Davos Congress Center during the World Economic Forum (WEF) while US President Donald Trump was in the building, Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA reported.

A spokesperson for the Graubunden cantonal police told the news agency that as of Wednesday evening, it was still unclear exactly where the fire had started.

Trump was inside the building at the time of the incident, where he had delivered a speech earlier in the afternoon, according to the report. Police said no injuries were reported as firefighters, police officers and ambulances were deployed due to the high-security setting surrounding the event.

The incident marked the second fire-related emergency in Davos on Wednesday evening. Police said, according to the report, that a fondue shack near a hotel also caught fire, prompting the temporary evacuation of hotel guests.

No injuries were reported in that incident either, police said.