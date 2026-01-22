9 killed after train hits passenger car in Indonesia

Nine people died after a train hit a passenger car late Wednesday in the North Sumatra province of Indonesia, Jakarta Globe reported.

The car carrying nine people was hit by the SriBilah Utama train traveling from Rantau Prapat to Medan, the report said, citing police.

According to North Sumatra Traffic Police Director Firman Darmansyah, the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died, while eight passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The railway crossing was not equipped with automatic barriers, the police said.

"Railway crossings without gates require extra vigilance. We appeal to motorists to stop, look, and listen before crossing to prevent similar tragedies," Firman noted.



