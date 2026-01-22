5 killed in bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy

The Yemeni government announced Wednesday that a bomb attack on a Southern Giants Brigades convoy left five dead and three injured in Aden, the country's temporary capital.

In a written statement, the government said the attack was carried out against the commander of the Second Brigade - Southern Giants Brigades, Brigadier General Hamdi Shukri's convoy in the Ceule area.

The statement strongly condemned the "treacherous terrorist attack" targeting the convoy.

It said any attack targeting the armed forces or military leaders would be met with deterrent measures, stressing the attempt was doomed to fail.

While the statement did not provide information on Shukri's condition, the media center of the army-affiliated brigade said he was lightly wounded and is receiving treatment.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.



