New Zealand sets November date for next general election

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced Wednesday that the country's next parliamentary elections will be held in November 2026.

"I've just announced that the 2026 General Election will be held on Saturday, 7 November," Luxon said on the US-based social media company X's platform.

Luxon has been in office since late 2023, after his National Party won the general election and formed a coalition government with New Zealand First and the ACT Party.

"With the election date announced, our priority is to continue delivering on our plan to fix the basics and build the future, securing a better outcome for Kiwis for generations to come," the prime minister said.

New Zealand's parliament has a three-year term. The most recent general election was held on Oct. 14, 2023.



