US forces launch mission in Syria to transfer ISIS detainees to Iraq

The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said it launched a mission Wednesday to transfer ISIS (Daesh) detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraq to help ensure the terrorists remain in secure detention facilities.

The mission began as US forces successfully transported 150 ISIS fighters held at a detention facility in northeastern Hasakah province to a secure location in Iraq, it said in a statement.

"Ultimately, up to 7,000 ISIS detainees could be transferred from Syria to Iraqi-controlled facilities," it added.

CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said the US is "closely" coordinating with regional partners, including Iraq, and appreciates their role in ensuring the defeat of ISIS.

"Facilitating the orderly and secure transfer of ISIS detainees is critical to preventing a breakout that would pose a direct threat to the United States and regional security," he said.