Trump says Iran backed off hanging 837 protesters after US warning of 'very bad day'

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Iran decided against executing 837 protesters after Washington warned that such action would trigger severe consequences.

"With Iran, they were going to hang 837 people, and we let them know that if that happens, that will be a very bad day for them," he told reporters.

He said Tehran reversed course following the warning, though he acknowledged uncertainty about future developments.

"They decided not to do it. They didn't hang the people," he added, claiming the authorities have removed the mass executions from consideration.

"We're just going to have to see what happens with Iran," he added.

Demonstrations erupted in Tehran late last month over economic deterioration and the record depreciation of Iran's currency, the rial, gradually spreading nationwide.

Trump has repeatedly expressed support for Iranian protesters and sharply criticized the authorities' handling of demonstrations, indicating he could launch strikes if Iran responds with lethal force.