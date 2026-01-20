Trump says he has saved NATO from 'ash heap of history'

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that NATO continues to exist thanks to him, as European leaders meeting in Davos vowed an "unflinching" response to his threats to take over Greenland.

"No single person, or President, has done more for NATO than President Donald J. Trump. If I didn't come along, there would be no NATO right now!!! It would have been in the ash heap of History. Sad, but TRUE!!!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, as the Greenland issue roiled the transatlantic defense alliance.















Kaynak: AFP