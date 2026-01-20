Trump says he has saved NATO from 'ash heap of history'

 Contact Us
The transatlantic divide widened at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday as President Trump and EU leaders traded barbs over Greenland. While Trump boasted that the alliance only survives "thanks to him" and announced a planned meeting to finalize the territory's acquisition, Ursula von der Leyen drew a red line, labeling his tariff threats a "mistake" and promising an "unflinching" retaliation if Washington proceeds.

Published January 20,2026
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that NATO continues to exist thanks to him, as European leaders meeting in Davos vowed an "unflinching" response to his threats to take over Greenland.

"No single person, or President, has done more for NATO than President Donald J. Trump. If I didn't come along, there would be no NATO right now!!! It would have been in the ash heap of History. Sad, but TRUE!!!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, as the Greenland issue roiled the transatlantic defense alliance.







