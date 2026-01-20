TRUMP ON GREENLAND: WELL WORK OUT SOMETHING TO MAKE US AND NATO VERY HAPPY

Trump on Greenland: we'll work out something to make US and NATO 'very happy'

The United States and NATO ⁠will come to an agreement on the ‍future of Greenland that will satisfy ‌both sides, ‍U.S. President Donald Trump told a press conference on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Trump had said there was "no going back" on his goal to control Greenland, ⁠refusing to rule out taking the Arctic island by force.

"I think that we will work something out where NATO ‌is going to be very happy and where we're going to be very happy, ‍but we need it for ‍security purposes," ‍he said, adding ⁠that the alliance ‍would not be very strong without the United States.









