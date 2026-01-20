FIDAN, RUBIO DISCUSS TRUMPS BOARD OF PEACE PLAN, SYRIA OVER PHONE

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.



According to information obtained from Ministry of Foreign Affairs sources, recent developments in Syria and the U.S.'s Peace Council initiative were discussed during the phone conversation between Minister Fidan and Secretary of State Rubio.



No further information was immediately available.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is among world leaders that US President Donald Trump, as the board's founding chair, has invited to join the Board of Peace.







