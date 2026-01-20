Trump says Syria recaptured all Daesh detainees freed by YPG/SDF terror group with US coordination

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the Syrian government recaptured all ISIS (Daesh) prisoners who escaped after the YPG/SDF terror group released them from detention, crediting Washington's cooperation with Damascus.

"Working with the government of Syria and the new leader of Syria, they captured all the prisoners, put them back to jail," he told the New York Post, describing the detainees as among the most dangerous globally.

"We did a good job with Syria ... European prisoners were breaking and I got it stopped," said Trump.

The president defended sharing confidential exchanges with French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, saying they praised his work stopping the breakout orchestrated by the terror group.

NATO's chief told the US leader: "What you accomplished in Syria today is incredible," while Macron wrote: "We are totally in line on Syria."

Daesh detainees had been released by the YPG/SDF terror group from the al-Shaddadi prison in northeastern Hasakah province, according to the Syrian Interior Ministry, which held the terror organization responsible.

The ministry said earlier that 81 of 120 escapees had been recaptured before Trump announced a complete recovery.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa announced Sunday a ceasefire and agreement for full integration of the YPG/SDF terror group into state institutions.