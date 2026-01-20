News World Greece looks to Israel for anti-drone defence help

Following talks in Athens on Tuesday, Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias announced a new pact with Israel to counter "swarms" of unmanned vehicles. Standing alongside his counterpart Israel Katz, Dendias revealed that the two nations will exchange know-how to intercept both aerial and subsea drones.

An agreement has been reached to share knowledge on how to counter swarms of aerial drones and submarine drones, Dendias said.



Cooperation on defeating cyber threats would also be extended, the Greek defence minister added.



Katz warned against attempts to establish new empires in the eastern Mediterranean region. Plans of this kind were doomed to fail, he said.



The increased cooperation is taking place amid continuing regional tensions, primarily involving Türkiye. Greece is constantly confronted with territorial disputes and military operations concerning its eastern neighbour, a fellow member of NATO.



According to government sources, Athens has initiated acquisition of modern air and missile defences based on Israel's Iron Dome technology. The aim is to modernize the country's air defences and replace obsolete Russian systems.









