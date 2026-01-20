Armenia says it received invitation by Trump to join Gaza Board of Peace

Armenia said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received an invitation to join US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" on Gaza.

In a statement on the US social media company Facebook, Pashinyan's press secretary Nazeli Baghdasaryan said the Armenian premier received an official invitation to join the international body.

"Prime Minister Pashinyan accepted the offer with pleasure and responsibility, reaffirming Armenia's commitment to promoting peace," Baghdasaryan added.

On Friday, the White House announced the formation of the Board of Peace to "play an essential role in fulfilling" 20 points of Trump's plan to permanently end Israel's war on Gaza and rebuild the enclave, as well as "providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development."

The US also formed the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to implement phase two of Trump's "Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict," a founding Executive Board, and a Gaza Executive Board to support the transitional framework.