 Contact Us
News World Top Ukrainian negotiator says talks with US to continue in Davos

Top Ukrainian negotiator says talks with US to continue in Davos

Reuters WORLD
Published January 18,2026
Subscribe
TOP UKRAINIAN NEGOTIATOR SAYS TALKS WITH US TO CONTINUE IN DAVOS
Ukraine's Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Rustem Umerov (AFP Photo)

Ukraine's top negotiator Rustem Umerov ⁠said on Sunday that talks with U.S. ‍officials on a resolution of the ‌nearly ‍four-year-old war with Russia would continue at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos.

"We agreed to continue work at the team level ⁠during the next phase of consultations in Davos," Umerov said after two days of talks in Florida with ‌officials, including envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law.

Umerov said ‍discussions had focused on ‍security guarantees and ‍a post-war ⁠economic recovery ‍plan for Ukraine, but gave no indication any agreements had been ⁠achieved.