Top Ukrainian negotiator says talks with US to continue in Davos

Ukraine's top negotiator Rustem Umerov ⁠said on Sunday that talks with U.S. ‍officials on a resolution of the ‌nearly ‍four-year-old war with Russia would continue at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos.

"We agreed to continue work at the team level ⁠during the next phase of consultations in Davos," Umerov said after two days of talks in Florida with ‌officials, including envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law.

Umerov said ‍discussions had focused on ‍security guarantees and ‍a post-war ⁠economic recovery ‍plan for Ukraine, but gave no indication any agreements had been ⁠achieved.

























