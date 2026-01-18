TEMPORARY MILITARY AREA ESTABLISHED IN GREENLANDS CAPITAL AMID US THREATS

An aerial view shows Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, with its colorful houses surrounded by snowy hills on January 13, 2026. (AA Photo)

Greenland Police on Saturday granted consent for the establishment of a temporary military area on the outskirts of Qinngorput in the capital Nuuk, amid Washington's ongoing interest in taking over the territory.

In a written statement, Greenland Police said a temporary military area has been established for Danish Armed Forces' equipment storage, along with fencing and clear signage installed in the area.

"The site will be under continuous guard, and unauthorized persons will not have access to the restricted area. Consideration has been given to safety and the local community, and relevant signs and barriers have been put in place to guide motorists and pedestrians," the statement said.

Several European countries are boosting their military presence in Greenland through exercises and reconnaissance missions, as US President Donald Trump has insisted the territory should be "in the hands of the US" to counter Russia and China.

In a fresh move, Trump said Saturday that Washington will impose 10% tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland from Feb. 1, rising to 25% in June, for their opposition to US control of Greenland.

Following the announcement, European leaders, including the presidents of the European Council and the EU Commission, vowed a coordinated response.

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has long attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources, as well as alleged concerns about rising Russian and Chinese activity.