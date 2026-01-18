Canada says future of Greenland to be determined by Copenhagen, Nuuk 'alone'

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Sunday the future of Greenland belongs exclusively to Copenhagen and Nuuk to decide, expressing concern over escalating US-European tensions regarding the Arctic territory.

"As we have consistently stated, the future of Greenland is for Greenland and Denmark alone to determine," Carney wrote on US social media company X, adding Ottawa supports sovereignty and territorial integrity principles universally.

The prime minister said Canada is "concerned" by the recent escalation, adding it "strongly believes" Arctic security is best achieved by working together within NATO, calling the region "essential" to the alliance's northern and western flanks.

Canada is "significantly increasing" Arctic security by strengthening its military and investing in critical infrastructure, he added.

Carney, who recently visited China, told reporters separately that he discussed Arctic security with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said the two leaders talked about the sovereignty of Canada, Denmark and Greenland in the region. "I found much alignment of views in that regard," he said.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand echoed Carney's views and said territorial integrity and state sovereignty are "the foundation of the international legal order."

"I look forward to formally opening the Canadian consulate in Nuuk and to meeting with my counterparts in Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark," she said.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted that America must acquire Greenland for national security and to prevent Russia or China from gaining control. Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the self-governing island.

Trump announced on Saturday that Washington will impose 10% tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland starting Feb. 1, rising to 25% in June, for their opposition to American control of Greenland.

European leaders, including the presidents of the European Council and EU Commission, vowed a coordinated response. Denmark said the US announcement was "paradoxical" and "disruptive."