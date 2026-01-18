Syrian forces liberate natural gas and oil fields east of Euphrates from YPG/SDF

Tribal forces in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province, east of the Euphrates River, have liberated an area containing major oil and natural gas fields from the YPG/SDF terrorist organization, Anadolu reports.

Tribal groups operating east of the Euphrates, supported by reinforcements arriving from west of the river, took control of the Al-Omar oil field and the Koniko natural gas field, the Anadolu team in Deir ez-Zor said Sunday.

A security vacuum emerged in the region following the withdrawal of US forces, which had previously used the fields as military bases.

As tribal forces advanced against the terrorist organization east of the Euphrates, they also seized control of several towns and villages, including Shehil, Al-Hawayij, Ziban, Tayyane, Abu Hamam, Hatla, Garanij, Baghouz, Susah and Shafeh, according to local sources.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) broadcast images of Al-Halabiya Roundabout, located in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria, after YPG/SDF forces withdrew from the area.

The agency described the roundabout as "a pivotal point and a major transport hub linking the eastern, western, and northern countryside of Deir ez-Zor."

SANA also published images showing a number of sites where SDF forces had been stationed in the Hatlah checkpoint and Al Muallaq Bridge in the Deir ez-Zor countryside.

The agency also released images from al-Tabqah Prison after the army and internal security forces took control of the facility, west of Raqqa province in northeastern Syria.

Earlier, the army's Operations Command announced full control of the al-Tabqah military airport.

Meanwhile, SANA reported the deployment of internal security forces in Al-Husseiniyah village, in the western Deir ez-Zor countryside.