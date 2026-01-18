President Erdoğan holds telephone conversation with Syrian counterpart

In a statement on his social media account, Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said: "Our President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, held a phone call with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa. The discussion focused on bilateral relations between Türkiye and Syria, as well as recent developments in Syria."

Duran conveyed that during the call, President Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye's commitment to Syria's territorial integrity, unity, stability, and security.

"Our President stated that the complete elimination of terrorism from Syrian soil is necessary both for Syria and for the region as a whole. He also affirmed that Türkiye's support for Syria, particularly in the fight against terrorism, will continue to grow across multiple areas," Duran said.





























