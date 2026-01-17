Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for talks on security guarantees

A Ukrainian delegation arrived in the US on Saturday for discussions on agreements on security guarantees and a post-war recovery package for Kyiv.

"Together with Rustem Umerov and Davyd Arakhamia, we will have an important conversation with American partners regarding the details of a peace agreement," head of Ukraine's presidential office Kyrylo Budanov said on Telegram.

Budanov said a joint meeting is scheduled with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a joint news conference in Kyiv with Czech President Petr Pavel that the delegation is on its way to the US.

"We hope that there will be more clarity both regarding the documents that we have actually prepared with the American side, and regarding Russia's response to all the diplomatic work that has been and is taking place," Zelenskyy said.

"If everything is finalized, if there is acceptance from the American side, ... then signing will be possible during Davos," he added, referring to the upcoming edition of the World Economic Forum, which will take place on Jan. 19-23.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Olha Stefanishyna wrote on social media company X that the talks would take place in Miami on Saturday, with the visit aiming to "refine these agreements with American partners."



