Trump’s tariff announcement 'comes as a surprise,' says Danish foreign minister

The Danish foreign minister on Saturday said that US President Donald Trump's tariff announcement against eight European countries over Greenland "comes as a surprise," reiterating that they need to do more for Arctic security.

"The President's statement comes as a surprise. Earlier this week, we had a constructive meeting with Vice President Vance and Secretary Rubio," Lars Lokke Rasmussen wrote on US social media company X.

He noted that the purpose of the increased military presence in Greenland, to which Trump refers, is to enhance security in the Arctic.

"We agree with the US that we need to do more since the Arctic is no longer a low tension area," he said, noting that is why "we and NATO partners are stepping up in full transparency with our American allies."

His remarks came after Trump said earlier on Saturday that Washington will impose new tariffs on goods from eight European countries starting on Feb. 1, with rates rising sharply in June, citing "national security" concerns linked to Greenland.

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources, as well as alleged concerns about rising Russian and Chinese activity.

Trump has repeatedly said that the US must acquire Greenland for national security and to prevent Russia or China from gaining control of the territory.

Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposal to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.