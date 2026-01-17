Syrians return home in Deir Hafir after YPG/SDF terror group withdraws

Displaced for years, Syrians have begun returning to their homes in Deir Hafir, a town in eastern Aleppo, Syria, after it was cleared of the terror organization YPG/SDF.

Speaking to Anadolu, civilians flooding back into the town shared their joy and hardships.

Kays Abu Hamdan, one of those returning, said going back to Deir Hafir was an indescribable happiness. He said he was heading home and that the liberation was a blessing for all Syrians, praying for protection and success.

Town resident Juma Hammadi said he was finally reunited with his home after years of suffering.

He said they were experiencing their happiest day after enduring severe hardship and prayed for the well-being of the state and the nation.

Another returnee, Ahmed Mustafa, said they had been forced to migrate under harsh conditions.

He said they had been displaced to Aleppo and faced extremely difficult journeys, adding that they returned immediately upon hearing their town had been liberated.

Halit Abu Mustafa also said he could not put his emotions into words as he traveled back home to Deir Hafir.

Hasan Abu Musa said the victory news had given them renewed hope, praying for lasting peace and safety for Syrians and Muslims.

As efforts continue to restore normal life in Deir Hafir, returning civilians have begun rebuilding their lives in the town.

The Syrian Army on Saturday announced that it has taken full control of the cities of Deir Hafir and Maskanah east of Aleppo, following the withdrawal of the YPG/SDF terror group toward the east of the Euphrates.