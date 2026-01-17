Several policemen injured during Iranian Embassy protest in London

Several police officers have been injured after a protest outside the Iranian Embassy in London turned violent, prompting a number of arrests.

Demonstrators outside the Iranian Embassy in London tore down the national flag from the balcony for the second time in a week during a rally supporting protests in Iran.

A protester climbed onto the balcony of the diplomatic mission in the Kensington district, completely dismantling the flagpole and throwing it to the ground before waving a pre-1979 "Lion and Sun" flag.

According to British media reports, the Metropolitan Police said officers were targeted with missiles during the clashes. The London Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to the scene, and four people were taken to the hospital. Two others were treated and discharged at the scene.

On Saturday, the Met said four officers had sustained minor injuries and that 14 people had been arrested, according to a report by Sky News.

A police spokesperson said: "During a protest at the Iranian Embassy on Friday, Jan.16, a protester illegally accessed private property and climbed across multiple balconies onto the terrace of the embassy and removed its flag."

They added that "an effort was made by a group of protesters to prevent his lawful arrest, and dispersal tactics were used by officers to ensure the safety of those concerned and prevent further disorder."

The man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, trespassing on diplomatic property, and assaulting a police officer, and remains in custody.

Police said a further 13 arrests were made for offenses including violent disorder, assault of an emergency worker, criminal damage and trespass on diplomatic premises.

Footage circulating on social media appeared to show both officers and protesters being injured during the confrontation.

The protest in London came amid weeks of unrest in Iran, where demonstrations initially sparked by economic hardship evolved into a broader challenge to the ruling authorities.

The anti-government protests began on Dec. 28 in the capital Tehran, when shopkeepers, merchants, and small business owners staged strikes and demonstrations to protest soaring inflation, the collapsing rial, and deteriorating economic conditions.

A US-based human rights group said at least 2,677 people were killed during the protests and nearly 19,100 others were detained, while Iranian authorities have not released an official toll yet.

Iranian government officials have accused the US and Israel of backing what they described as "riots" and "terrorism."