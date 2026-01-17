 Contact Us
Switzerland faces worsening housing shortage in 2026: Official

Switzerland’s housing shortage is expected to worsen in 2026 due to sustained population & economic growth, limited supply, and slow construction, despite a new government action plan, according to housing official Martin Tschirren.

January 17,2026
The director of the Federal Office for Housing, Martin Tschirren, said Saturday that he expects the housing shortage in Switzerland to worsen in 2026, according to the Swiss Info website.

"The causes of the housing shortage cannot be changed so quickly," Tschirren told Blick newspaper, citing a rising number of households, population growth, immigration, and economic development as the main drivers.

He said that as the economy picks up slightly, demand for labor and, in turn, housing is likely to rise again, while limited supply and low construction activity continue to exacerbate the shortage.

"I don't see a quick improvement at the moment," Tschirren underscored.

Referring to a 2024 federal government action plan featuring more than 30 measures to expand living space and boost affordable housing, Tschirren said the steps outlined are aimed at delivering medium- to long-term effects.