Russia claims it took control of 2 more settlements in Ukraine

Russia claimed on Saturday that it took control of two more settlements in Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces in the eastern Donetsk region captured the village of Pryvillia, situated about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) east of the city of Kramatorsk.

Kramatorsk is one of Ukraine's last strongholds in the eastern region, and also the region's administrative center since Moscow captured Donetsk city in 2014.

The ministry further claimed that its forces in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region captured the village of Pryluky, located about 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) northwest of the front-line town of Huliaipole.

Russia claimed it captured the town late last month, though Ukraine has denied the claim.

Ukraine's General Staff claimed in a morning statement that its forces repelled 31 Russian assaults near five settlements in the Huliaipole front, including the village of Varvarivka, just south of Pryluky.

However, Ukrainian authorities have not immediately commented on Russia's recent claims, and independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing war, which will enter its fifth year next month.





