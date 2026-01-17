Egypt, Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate Nile dam dispute

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Sudan's Chairman of the Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Saturday welcomed US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate a dispute over the sharing of the Nile River waters regarding the contested Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

In a statement through US social media company X, Sisi expressed appreciation for Trump's interest in the Nile issue, describing it as "the lifeline of the Egyptian people."

Sisi said Egypt "affirmed its commitment to serious and constructive cooperation with the Nile Basin countries, based on the principles of international law, in a manner that achieves shared interests without causing harm to any party."

"In this context, I have addressed a letter to President Trump conveying my thanks and appreciation, reaffirming Egypt's position and our related concerns regarding Egyptian water security, underscoring Egypt's support for his efforts, and expressing my aspiration to continue working closely with him during the coming phase."

Separately, Burhan said in a post on X that Sudan welcomes and supports Trump's initiative and mediation offer, noting that it aims to "achieve sustainable and satisfactory solutions that preserve the rights of all parties and contribute to regional security and stability."

Trump said Friday that the US was ready to restart mediation efforts between Egypt and Ethiopia over the long-running dispute.

The Nile River, which runs for 6,650 kilometers (4,132 miles), is shared by 11 countries: Burundi, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Eritrea, South Sudan, Sudan, and Egypt.

The Ethiopian government inaugurated the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile on Sept. 9, after 14 years of construction, a project that has long been disputed by downstream nations Egypt and Sudan over its filling and operation.

Egypt and Sudan have long called on Ethiopia to reach a legally binding tripartite agreement on the filling and operation of the dam.