Türkiye, Baltic countries hold talks in Lithuania

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday participated in a Türkiye-Baltic countries meeting held in Vilnius, Lithuania's capital.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the meeting brought together Fidan, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, and Latvian Deputy Foreign Minister Artjoms Ursulskis.

During his visit, Fidan also met with Rasa Budbergyte, deputy speaker of the Lithuanian parliament and chair of the Committee on European Affairs, as well as members of parliament.

In addition, the Turkish foreign minister held separate bilateral talks with Budrys and Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen.





