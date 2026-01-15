Türkiye leading 'struggle for truth' amid information, culture wars: Turkish president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that at a time when "information and culture wars" are shaping the global agenda, TRT, Türkiye's national public broadcaster, and Anadolu Agency are leading the "struggle for truth" and standing as a barrier against cultural degeneration through broadcasts and productions that prioritize what is good, right and just.

Speaking at the launch event of TRT's new youth channel, TRT Genç, in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, Erdoğan congratulated the Turkish nation and the Muslim world on Mi'raj Night, marking the Prophet Muhammad's ascension, and prayed for peace and relief for those facing oppression, especially in Gaza.

Erdoğan said TRT, as a public broadcaster, must remain faithful to the truth — particularly on matters related to Türkiye's history — stressing it has no room for errors driven by ratings concerns.

Welcoming TRT Genç to the airwaves under the slogan "the future is you," Erdoğan said the channel will become a key platform for young people and contribute to raising generations that will strengthen Türkiye's vision for the "Century of Türkiye." He said TRT Genç's programming, ranging from science and technology to arts, sports, history and daily life, will support the intellectual, emotional and cultural development of youth.

He also stressed that platforms like TRT Genç are needed in the fight against addiction, which he described as one of the major plagues of the modern age.

Erdoğan warned that addiction to drugs, alcohol, online betting, gambling and cigarettes has reached levels "as harmful as terrorism, or even worse" for Türkiye, stressing that security measures alone are not enough.

Describing the family as one of the main battlegrounds of "culture wars," Erdoğan argued that "distorted relationships" are being promoted across media content, from TV series and films to cartoons, games and toys. He said TRT's success lies in producing content that the entire family can watch with peace of mind, and called for stronger programming that addresses addiction beyond public service announcements.

Erdoğan also highlighted TRT's international achievements, noting that the TRT co-produced film Triangle of Sadness won the Palme d'Or at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, while a TRT World documentary received an Emmy in the news and current affairs category - a first for Türkiye.

He also pointed to the global impact of the documentary Holy Redemption, which focuses on Israeli settlers in Palestine, and said nearly 100 TRT co-productions have won around 500 awards at major festivals over the past four years. Erdoğan also wished success to Palestine 36, set to compete in the Best International Feature category at the 98th Academy Awards.