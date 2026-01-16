Putin urges diplomatic push on Iran, call with Netanyahu

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for stepping up political and diplomatic efforts to ensure stability in the Middle East, including around Iran, in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Putin outlined his "fundamental stance in favor of stepping up political and diplomatic efforts aimed at ensuring the region's stability and security," according to a Kremlin statement.

Noting that Putin and Netanyahu discussed the situation in the Middle East and the situation surrounding Iran, the statement said Moscow confirmed its readiness to continue undertaking mediation efforts and promote dialogue.

"The Russian side confirmed its commitment to continuing making mediation efforts and promoting a constructive dialogue involving all concerned parties," the statement said.

It added that both Putin and Netanyahu agreed to continue contacts at various levels.

The conversation between the two came amid heightened regional tensions over a possible US strike against Iran.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to back protesters in Iran, where anti-government protests have swept the country since last month, though he softened his rhetoric during remarks at the White House late Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of backing "riots" and "terrorism" in the protests.

Authorities have not released official figures on casualties or detainees. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based group, estimates that more than 2,600 people have been killed, including protesters and security personnel.