New Zealand leads world in ice cream consumption

New Zealand tops the world in ice cream consumption, averaging 28.4 liters per person annually, driven by tradition and nostalgia.

Published 16.01.2026 15:51
This region, where ice cream has become almost a cultural heritage since the 19th century, continues to hold the title of the world's largest ice cream consumer.

New Zealand leads globally with an average annual per-capita consumption of 28.4 liters, far surpassing all other countries.

Studies show that nearly one-third of New Zealanders eat ice cream several times a week, while about half consume it a few times a month.

Around 43% say ice cream evokes childhood memories, while most associate it with summer, leading experts to suggest nostalgia as a key driver of high consumption.

The most popular flavors in New Zealand are strawberry, chocolate and vanilla, followed by the local favorite Hokey Pokey, made with honeycomb toffee pieces and vanilla.

Chocolate cones, chocolate bars and blackberry cones are also widely consumed.

Ice cream was first introduced to New Zealand on Jan. 27, 1866, when Wellington hotel owner James Osgood began selling it.

Early production relied on ice shipped from frozen lakes in New England, the US. The invention of mechanical refrigeration in the 1870s revolutionized production, paving the way for industrial-scale manufacturing in the 20th century.

In the US, which ranks second, per-capita consumption stands at 20.8 liters annually, with total production reaching about 3.3 billion liters.

Australia ranks third with 18 liters per person, while Finland places fourth at 14.3 liters despite its cold climate. Sweden follows in fifth place with 12 liters per capita.

