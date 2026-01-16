Trump announces formation of 'Board of Peace' for Gaza

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday the formation of a "Board of Peace" for the Gaza Strip.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that the Board of Peace has been formed.

"The Members of the Board will be announced shortly, but I can say with certainty that it is the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

US envoy Steve Witkoff announced Wednesday that the second phase of a ceasefire agreement had begun as part of Trump's 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza.



