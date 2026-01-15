G7 condemns 'deliberate use of violence, killing of protestors' in Iran

The G7 countries on Wednesday condemned what they called "deliberate use of violence, killing of protestors" in Iran, expressing their readiness to impose additional measures against Tehran if crack down on protests continue.

Protests in Iran have continued since late December over worsening economic conditions and depreciation of its currency rial.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, US and the EU foreign policy chief said they are "gravely concerned" by the developments surrounding the ongoing anti-government protests in Iran.

"We strongly oppose the intensification of the Iranian authorities' brutal repression of the Iranian people, who have been bravely voicing legitimate aspirations for a better life, dignity and freedom, since the end of December 2025," the readout said.

"We urge the Iranian authorities to exercise full restraint, to refrain from violence, and to uphold the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Iran's citizens," the statement added.

The foreign ministers underlined that they remain prepared to impose additional restrictive measures if Iran continues to "crack down on protests and dissent in violation of international human rights obligations."