Eurovision Song Contest live tour to begin in London

The first official Eurovision Song Contest live tour will visit London this summer to mark 70 years of the world's largest live music event.



The show will feature acts from the past seven decades of the song contest, as well as 10 competing artists from the 2026 competition.



It will tour 10 European cities, kicking off with a show at London's O2 Arena on June 15.



Surprise special guests will also perform live on stage in every city.



Artists will perform their own Eurovision Song Contest entries plus cover versions of their favourite songs from its 70-year history.



The line-up of 2026 artists will be confirmed by the European Broadcasting Union the day after the Eurovision Song Contest grand final in the Austrian capital Vienna on May 16.



The memorable acts who are performing from previous years will be announced in the coming weeks, and are expected to vary from city to city.



Eurovision Song Contest director Martin Green said: "As we celebrate 70 years of the Eurovision Song Contest, we wanted to do something truly unique and special - and the Eurovision Song Contest live tour is exactly that.



"This historic first tour captures the evolution of the contest - from broadcast icon to an immersive live experience - with a format that celebrates our fantastic past whilst looking to the future.



"For the very first time we are bringing the magic of the Eurovision Song Contest live experience directly to fans and their friends and families all over Europe.



"This is our chance to celebrate the music, the artists, and the community that have made the Eurovision Song Contest what it is for seven remarkable decades."



After London, the tour will visit Germany, Italy, Switzerland and Denmark before concluding in the Swedish capital Stockholm on July 2.



James O'Brien, chief executive of Progress Productions, said: "Creating this concert series is an extraordinary honour.



"The Eurovision Song Contest has produced some of the most unforgettable performances in music history, and we can't wait to bring that energy to arenas across Europe in 2026.



"This tour will be a celebration of everything that makes the Eurovision Song Contest iconic."



Last year's shows were reached by 175 million people across the globe.



Those who want to register for tickets can sign up at www.eurovision.com/account/register/ and full artist line-ups for each location will be available at www.eurovision.com/tour.



