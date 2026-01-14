Trump, New York City Mayor Mamdani exchange private texts despite past clashes

US President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani have been exchanging text messages since meeting at the White House in November, media reports said on Tuesday.

The texts reportedly began shortly after the two exchanged numbers following their Oval Office meeting, which surprised observers due to previous tensions. Prior to the election, Trump had called Mamdani a "communist" and warned his victory would harm the city, while Mamdani had referred to Trump as a fascist, according to Axios.

During the November meeting, both leaders appeared amicable. According to New York Magazine, Trump told Mamdani: "Wow, you are even better-looking in person than you are on TV."

It remains unclear how frequently they have communicated or what subjects have been discussed.

However, Mamdani later told Spectrum News NY1 that he had a follow-up conversation with Trump focused on building affordable housing in New York City.

Sources suggested Mamdani may be seeking to maintain working ties to avoid potential cuts in federal funding or the deployment of National Guard troops.

Trump has previously threatened such actions.

No official comments were made by either party's spokespeople regarding the ongoing communication.

The relationship may have cooled recently.

At a press conference, Mamdani criticized the US strikes on Venezuela and the capture of Nicolas Maduro.

Trump later told The New York Times he was "surprised" by Mamdani's criticism, stating: "I did have a good relationship with Mamdani, but he hit me sooner than I thought."

Mamdani downplayed the tension, saying: "The president and I have always been honest and direct with each other about places of disagreement."

In a Jan. 3 military operation in Venezuela, the US captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and brought them to New York, where they pleaded not guilty to drug and weapons charges.





