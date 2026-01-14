Boeing delivers 160 commercial airplanes in Q4

US aviation giant Boeing announced on Tuesday that it delivered a total of 160 commercial airplanes in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 600 across the full year.



In its commercial aircraft business, Boeing delivered 117 of the 737 jets, 10 of the 767, six 777s and 27 of the 787 Dreamliners during the quarter.



Within its defence, space and security division, the company delivered five new AH-64 Apache helicopters and 14 remanufactured Apaches in the fourth quarter. It also delivered two new CH-47 Chinook helicopters and two renewed Chinooks.



Other quarterly defence deliveries included two F-15 fighters, two F/A-18 jets, five KC-46 aerial refuelling tankers, three MH-139 helicopters and two P-8 maritime patrol aircraft.



Boeing's defence, space and security programmes accounted for 37 deliveries in the fourth quarter and 131 deliveries over the full year, the company said.



