REPORT: EUS KALLAS READY TO PROPOSE NEW IRAN SANCTIONS

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she is ready to propose new sanctions on Iran in response to what she described as the brutal repression of protesters.



"The EU already has sweeping sanctions in place on Iran - on those responsible for human rights abuses, nuclear proliferation activities and Tehran's support for Russia's war in Ukraine," Kallas told German newspaper Die Welt in remarks published on Sunday.



"I am prepared to propose additional sanctions in response to the regime's brutal repression of protestors," she added.



According to dpa information, the initial focus is likely to be on punitive measures targeting individuals responsible for violence against protesters, potentially including government ministers. These could include EU travel bans and asset freezes.



Kallas said Iranians were risking everything to make their voices heard and that the regime had a long history of crushing protests, adding that the security forces were once again responding brutally.



