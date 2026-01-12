Trump says US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that his administration is closely monitoring the situation in Iran and is considering "very strong options" as the reported death toll in ongoing protests continues to rise.

"These are violent — if you call them leaders — I don't know if they're leaders or just, they rule through violence. But, we're looking at it very seriously.

"The military is looking at it, and we're looking at some very strong options. We'll make a determination," Trump told reporters on Air Force One en route to Washington, DC, from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, where he spent the weekend.

Iran has been gripped by protests since late December over the sharp depreciation of its national currency and worsening economic conditions.

Trump also said he has been receiving hourly reports on Iran.





