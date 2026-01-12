Indian space agency says ‘anomaly’ in satellite mission launch

An Indian satellite rocket mission suffered a setback on Monday, officials at the country's space agency said.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C62 mission suffered an "anomaly" during the third stage of flight after it was launched at local time 10.17 am (0447GMT) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota located in Southern India, the Indian Space Research Organization said.

"The PSLV-C62 mission encountered an anomaly during the end of the PS3 stage. A detailed analysis has been initiated," the agency said on US social media company X.

Earlier, the ISRO said PSLV-C62 will carry EOS-N1 and 15 co-passenger satellites.

EOS-N1 or the Anvesha satellite was developed by India's Defense Research and Development Organization and "designed to provide cutting-edge imaging capabilities, enabling India to map enemy positions with pinpoint accuracy," public broadcaster All India Radio said.

In May 2025, India's attempt to launch PSLV-C61, a new earth observation satellite into orbit, had failed due to a technical issue during the third stage of flight.





