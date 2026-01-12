China’s Tianma-1000 unmanned transport aircraft makes first flight

China's domestically developed Tianma-1000 unmanned transport aircraft successfully carried out its first flight on Sunday, state-run Xinhua News reported.

The aircraft was developed by Xi'an ASN Technology Group and is designed for logistics transport, emergency response and supply delivery missions, according to the company.

Its developer said the Tianma-1000 is capable of operating in high-altitude and complex terrain, can perform ultra-short takeoffs and landings, and can switch between cargo transport and airdrop modes.

The aircraft has a maximum operating range of 1,800 kilometers (about 1,120 miles), allowing it to establish rapid delivery routes.

It is equipped with route-planning and obstacle-avoidance systems that enable it to detect and navigate around terrain and structures during flight, the company said.

The aircraft features a modular cargo bay that can be reconfigured for different missions, improving operational flexibility.

According to its developer, the Tianma-1000 has a service ceiling of 8,000 meters (about 26,250 feet) and requires less than 200 meters (about 655 feet) for takeoff and landing.

It is also equipped with an automated loading and unloading system designed to handle tonne-level cargo within five minutes, covering the process from loading to delivery without human intervention, the company said.





