Snow and ice force flight cancellations at Frankfurt airport

Frankfurt airport cancelled dozens of flights on Monday morning after snowfall and icy conditions disrupted operations, airport operator Fraport said.



Of the 1,052 flights scheduled for the day, 98 had been cancelled by early morning, a Fraport spokeswoman told dpa, adding that the number could rise as conditions evolve.



The airport began the day under what it described as "strained winter operations," warning of significant disruptions.



Winter service crews were deployed across the airport, including on runways and taxiways, while 34 de-icing vehicles were in use at aircraft parking positions.



Passengers were urged to check the status of their flights before travelling to the airport and to allow extra time for their journey given the weather conditions.



Travellers were also advised to arrive at the terminal at least three hours before departure



Germany's national weather service, the DWD, issued severe weather warnings for icy conditions across parts of the state of Hesse, where Frankfurt airport is located.



