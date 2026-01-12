Iran’s foreign minister calls ongoing protests ‘terrorist war’

Iran's foreign minister said on Monday that the ongoing protests in the country cannot be described as demonstrations, instead calling them a "terrorist war."

Speaking at a news conference, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said: "What is happening now is not protests, it is a terrorist war against the country."

"Iranian authorities possess audio recordings of voice messages sent to terrorist elements ordering them to open fire on civilians and security forces," he claimed.

Araghchi said the groups also targeted government buildings, police stations, and shops, and claimed authorities have images showing weapons being distributed among protesters.



