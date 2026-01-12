China pushes back on US’ ‘selfish gains’ in Arctic region

Beijing on Monday pushed back on US President Donald Trump using China and Russia as "pretext" for Washington's "selfish" ambitions in the Arctic region, likely referring to Greenland.

"The Arctic region bears on the common interests of the international community, and China's activities in Arctic region are conducive to peace and stability and sustainable development and … international law," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. "We disapprove (of the) US taking China or Russia as a pretext in seeking selfish gains."

"All countries' right and freedom to carry (out) activities in the region should be fully respected," said Mao.

Beijing's comments came after Trump on Sunday argued that taking over Greenland is necessary for the US to prevent Russia or China from gaining control of the strategic Arctic territory of Denmark.

"If we don't take Greenland, Russia or China will take Greenland, and I am not going to let that happen ... but one way or the other, we're going to have Greenland," Trump told reporters on Air Force One en route to Washington from Florida.

When pressed by Anadolu on Trump seeking to take over the sovereign territory of another country, Mao said: "State-to-state to relations should be handled in accordance with principles of the UN Charter."

"Greenland should make the deal, because Greenland does not want to see Russia or China take over," Trump has said.

Greenland should agree to such a deal for its own security and future, he added, though it has long stated opposition to being acquired by the US.





