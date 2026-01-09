Türkiye expects YPG/SDF to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan

Türkiye expects the terrorist organization YPG/SDF to comply with the March 10 agreement in Syria and fulfill its obligations, said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday.

Speaking at a Türkiye-Indonesia joint foreign and defense ministers meeting in the capital Ankara, Fidan also stressed that ensuring public order in Syria is extremely important for public peace and welfare, and that the fight against terrorism must continue in the most effective manner.

On March 10, 2025, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF's integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Authorities said in the months since, the SDF has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.

The government has intensified efforts to maintain security across the country since the ouster of the Assad regime in December 2024, after 24 years in power.



