Trump says US needs to own Greenland to deter Russia, China

U.S. President Donald Trump ‍on Friday ‌said ‍the U.S. needs to own Greenland to prevent Russia or China from ⁠occupying it in the future.

Trump made the ‌comments to reporters at the ‍White ‍House.



Trump -- who has made no secret of his wish to take control of Greenland, a Danish territory -- said Friday he would deal with the issue head-on.



"I would like to make a deal, you know, the easy way. But if we don't do it the easy way, we're going to do it the hard way," Trump said at a White House meeting with oil executives.



Trump says controlling the mineral-rich island is crucial for US national security given the rising military activity of Russia and China in the Arctic.







