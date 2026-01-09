Venezuela looks to rebuild diplomatic ties with US

Venezuela's government has ⁠begun exploring the potential to expand diplomatic ties with the United ‍States, with U.S. State Department officials traveling to Caracas for ‌technical and logistical assessments, ‍it said in a statement on Friday.

The State Department separately said the U.S. officials were assessing a "potential phased resumption" of embassy operations in the South American country.

Washington and Caracas have signaled they are seeking cooperation since last week's dramatic U.S. military operation that ⁠resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. His vice president Delcy Rodriguez took over as interim leader.

"The government of Venezuela has decided to initiate an exploratory diplomatic process with the U.S. ‌government, with a view to reestablishing the diplomatic missions in both countries," the Venezuelan government said in a statement.

A Venezuelan delegation ‍will also be sent to the U.S. to carry ‍out assessments, ‍it said.

Earlier on Friday, ⁠U.S. President Donald ‍Trump said the release of political prisoners in Venezuela was a sign of "seeking peace" and that he had canceled ⁠a planned ‌second wave of attacks.





