Trump says US will pick which oil firms can invest in Venezuela

US President Donald Trump said Friday his administration would decide which oil companies would operate in Venezuela following the capture of its leader Nicolas Maduro -- and pledged to guarantee the security of their operations in the Latin American nation.

Published January 10,2026
U.S. President Donald Trump ‍said on ‌Friday ‍that the administration will decide which oil companies are ⁠allowed to invest in Venezuela, underscoring Washington's ‌hands-on approach to reopening the ‍country's beleaguered ‍oil sector.

"We're going to be making the decision as to which oil companies are going to go in, that we're going to allow to go in, going to cut a deal with the companies," he told top energy industry executives at a White House gathering.

He noted that there were no safety guarantees for foreign oil firms under Maduro, adding: "But now you have total security. It's a whole different Venezuela."