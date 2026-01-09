Iran tells UN: US to blame for 'violent' protests

The United States is ⁠to blame for "the transformation of peaceful protests into ‍violent, subversive acts and widespread vandalism" in ‌Iran, ‍the country's United Nations ambassador told the Security Council on Friday.

Iran condemns "the ongoing, unlawful, and irresponsible conduct of the United States of America, in coordination ⁠with the Israeli regime, in interfering in Iran's internal affairs through threats, incitement, and the deliberate encouragement of instability and violence," ‌Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani wrote in a letter, seen by Reuters.

He ‍accused Washington of "destabilizing practices" ‍that undermine the ‍founding U.N. Charter, ⁠violate ‍fundamental principles of international law, and threaten the foundations of international peace and ⁠security.







