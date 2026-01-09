News World Trump mulled 'military operation' against Colombia: Petro

Following a call with President Donald Trump, Colombian President Gustavo Petro expressed fear of a possible U.S. military intervention, a remark that highlights the growing tension between the two nations.

DPA WORLD Published January 09,2026

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said he feared potential US military action against his country after a phone call with President Donald Trump, in remarks that underscored the tensions between Bogotá and Washington.



In an interview with the newspaper El País published on Friday, Petro said US President Donald Trump told him in a telephone conversation "that he was thinking about doing bad things in Colombia."



The left-wing leader said he the message suggested to him that preparations for a military action were already under way, though he did not know what specific action might have been planned.



"The indication was that they were already preparing something, a military operation," Petro said.



Petro said that events in Venezuela had caused him to worry that he himself would be personally affected.



When asked whether he feared suffering a similar fate to that of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, who was captured by US soldiers and taken to the US, Petro replied: "Without a doubt."



However, after an hour-long telephone conversation with Trump on Wednesday, the situation had eased for the time being.



"I believe it [the threat] has been put on hold, but I could be wrong," Petro said.



During the conversation, Petro said he was able to explain his positions, especially on the fight against drugs. After the phone call, Trump announced a meeting at the White House, without specifying a date.



Trump had earlier threatened Colombia after the military action in Venezuela.



Speaking to reporters shortly after the operation against Maduro, Trump described Colombia as "very sick" and said it was run by a "sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States."



Asked whether he was considering military action against Colombia, Trump replied: "It sounds good to me," without elaborating.



Colombia, a neighbour of Venezuela, is considered a major production hub for cocaine.











