Pope warns war ‘back in vogue,’ peace sought ‘through weapons’

Pope Leo XIV on Friday warned that "war is back in vogue," expressing concern over the erosion of the rules-based international order as he addressed recent developments in Gaza, Venezuela, and Ukraine.

"A zeal for war is spreading," he said in a speech to members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See. "The principle established after the Second World War, which prohibited nations from using force to violate the borders of others, has been completely undermined."

He said dialogue and diplomacy are increasingly being replaced by what he described as "diplomacy based on force."

"Peace is sought through weapons as a condition for asserting one's own dominion," he said, warning that such an approach "gravely threatens the rule of law, which is the foundation of all peaceful civil coexistence."

The pope voiced concern over rising tensions in the Americas, calling for peaceful solutions.

"I renew my appeal to respect the will of the Venezuelan people, and to safeguard the human and civil rights of all, ensuring a future of stability and concord," he said.

Turning to the Middle East, the pontiff said a "serious humanitarian crisis" continues in Gaza despite the October ceasefire and reiterated the need to guarantee Palestinians "a future of lasting peace and justice."

He also denounced growing violence against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank, saying the Palestinian civilian population "has the right to live in peace in its own land."

Emphasizing international humanitarian law, the pope said its principles represent a commitment made by states worldwide.

"We cannot ignore that the destruction of hospitals, energy infrastructure, homes and places essential to daily life constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law," he said.

"The protection of the principle of the inviolability of human dignity and the sanctity of life always counts for more than any mere national interest," he added.